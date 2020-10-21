Lucile Ann Desmond Levchuk, 77, of Wallingford passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was the wife of Samuel A. Levchuk, Jr. Lucile was born December 4, 1942, a daughter of Francis R. Desmond and Margaret Jamison Desmond. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Keene State Teacher's College in New Hampshire and later received her Master's in education from UCONN. Lucile taught at Green Acres Elementary School in North Haven for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and listening to music. She was a member of a small prayer group from Our Lady of Fatima where she attended regularly. In addition to her husband Samuel, she is survived by her son Miguel Martinez-Levchuk and his wife Sandy; her granddaughter Hayley; her brothers Rev. Carl G. Desmond and his wife Sandra of Georgetown, DE, and Francis R. Desmond Jr. and his wife Darlene of Lady Lake, FL; and her nieces Kelly M. Desmond, Jennifer C. Daws, and Casandra M. Needs. She was predeceased by her nephew Scott G. Desmond. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford on Thursday, October 22 from 9:00 am until 10:30, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Gifts in Lucile's memory may be made to the Office of Radio and Television in Hartford at ortv.org/donate.html
.