1/1
Lucile Ann Levchuk
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucile Ann Desmond Levchuk, 77, of Wallingford passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was the wife of Samuel A. Levchuk, Jr. Lucile was born December 4, 1942, a daughter of Francis R. Desmond and Margaret Jamison Desmond. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Keene State Teacher's College in New Hampshire and later received her Master's in education from UCONN. Lucile taught at Green Acres Elementary School in North Haven for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and listening to music. She was a member of a small prayer group from Our Lady of Fatima where she attended regularly. In addition to her husband Samuel, she is survived by her son Miguel Martinez-Levchuk and his wife Sandy; her granddaughter Hayley; her brothers Rev. Carl G. Desmond and his wife Sandra of Georgetown, DE, and Francis R. Desmond Jr. and his wife Darlene of Lady Lake, FL; and her nieces Kelly M. Desmond, Jennifer C. Daws, and Casandra M. Needs. She was predeceased by her nephew Scott G. Desmond. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford on Thursday, October 22 from 9:00 am until 10:30, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Gifts in Lucile's memory may be made to the Office of Radio and Television in Hartford at ortv.org/donate.html.


Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved