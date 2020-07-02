1/1
Lucille J. (Waller) Hatch
1938 - 2020
Lucille J. (Waller) Hatch, 81, of Meriden, CT, died June 28, 2020, at her home. She was born in Meriden, August 5, 1938, a daughter of the late Harold Waller and Beatrice (Chadwick) Waller. She had been employed by Bozzuto's for 35 years until her retirement. Lucille is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Deborah Hatch of Texas, and Steven and Lyne Hatch of Wallingford; her grandson, Nicholas Hatch of Wallingford; her sister, Lois Schafrick of Southington; her brothers, Harold Waller and wife Joyce of Florida, Harvey Waller and wife Mary of Massachusetts; her sisters-in-law, Linda Waller of Meriden and Joan Waller of Southington; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Howard Waller, Richard Waller; her sister, Alice Bilger.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, July 3, from 4 to 6 pm. Interment will be private in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 1, 2020
So sorry Deb thoughts and prayers
Mary Lou Riedel
Coworker
July 1, 2020
May the love of family and friends help the Hatch Family get through this very difficult time. We will keep Lucille and family in our thoughts and prayers.
Tom and Jackie Hanlon
Jackie Hanlon
Friend
July 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt and friend. Will love and miss you always.
Cindy Bilger
Family
