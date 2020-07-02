Lucille J. (Waller) Hatch, 81, of Meriden, CT, died June 28, 2020, at her home. She was born in Meriden, August 5, 1938, a daughter of the late Harold Waller and Beatrice (Chadwick) Waller. She had been employed by Bozzuto's for 35 years until her retirement. Lucille is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Deborah Hatch of Texas, and Steven and Lyne Hatch of Wallingford; her grandson, Nicholas Hatch of Wallingford; her sister, Lois Schafrick of Southington; her brothers, Harold Waller and wife Joyce of Florida, Harvey Waller and wife Mary of Massachusetts; her sisters-in-law, Linda Waller of Meriden and Joan Waller of Southington; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Howard Waller, Richard Waller; her sister, Alice Bilger.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, July 3, from 4 to 6 pm. Interment will be private in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com