Luis R. Diaz Sr., 62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at his home. Born on January 10, 1957 in Cayey, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Mariano Diaz and Hilda Lopez. Luis was a longtime resident of Meriden. He had a passion for singing and was a member of an Orchestra while living in Puerto Rico. Luis was also a member of the Latin American Club and the Domino Club. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family who loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.



Luis is survived by his five sons: Luis R. Rafael Diaz Jr. of PA, Luis M. Diaz, Marc Anthony Diaz, Christopher Diaz, Oscar Flores all of Meriden; three daughters: Mindy Diaz and her husband Ryan Valentin of MD, Natasha L. Aguilar and her husband Jose of Meriden, Rosa Santana and her husband Julio of Meriden; a sister; Yvette Colon of PR; his Aunt who was like a mother to him, Noelia Miranda of Hartford; 12 granddaughters, 9 grandsons and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Armani Diaz; two brothers and his grandmother Juana.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday April 13th, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden.