The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Luke Rogus
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
382 Hope Hill Rd
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
in the Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Luke Rogus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luke F. Rogus


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luke F. Rogus Obituary
Luke F. Rogus, 35, of Wallingford, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Meriden on Dec. 16, 1983. He worked for Durham School Services.

He is survived by his father, Walter F. Rogus Jr.; his sisters, Rose Rogus and her fiance, Les Reynolds, and Christa Kennedy; his Aunts, Dianne Shackett and her spouse, Edward, and Susan Gagliardi and her spouse, John; his Uncle, Thomas Rogus; and several cousins he cherished. He was predeceased by his Paternal Grandparents Marylin and Walter Rogus Sr.; his maternal grandmother, Lorraine Kennedy; and his uncle, Richard Rogus.

His family will receive relatives and friends at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Wallingford, on Friday March 1 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated directly after at 5:30 p.m. in the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now