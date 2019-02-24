Luke F. Rogus, 35, of Wallingford, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at his home.



He was born in Meriden on Dec. 16, 1983. He worked for Durham School Services.



He is survived by his father, Walter F. Rogus Jr.; his sisters, Rose Rogus and her fiance, Les Reynolds, and Christa Kennedy; his Aunts, Dianne Shackett and her spouse, Edward, and Susan Gagliardi and her spouse, John; his Uncle, Thomas Rogus; and several cousins he cherished. He was predeceased by his Paternal Grandparents Marylin and Walter Rogus Sr.; his maternal grandmother, Lorraine Kennedy; and his uncle, Richard Rogus.



His family will receive relatives and friends at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Wallingford, on Friday March 1 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated directly after at 5:30 p.m. in the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 23, 2019