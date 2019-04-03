Lydia K. Tiezzi, of Middlefield, CT and Fort Myers Beach, FL, formerly of Meriden, CT, loving wife of Benjamin Tiezzi for 67 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Middlefield after a brief illness. Born in Meriden on July 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Kanownik) Kaczmarczyk.



Lydia, a 1947 graduate of Meriden High School, was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Meriden, CT and the Church of the Ascension in Fort Myers Beach, FL. A past president of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Society, she was also an active member of the Mount Carmel Home and School Association. She was a former member of the Meriden Parking Authority, the Democratic Town Committee and a life long member of the Meriden Hall of Fame Association.



Lydia enjoyed her family, especially the company of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, who always brought a smile to her face. Lydia, an avid book reader, also loved the challenge of crossword puzzles, playing tennis, cooking and gardening. A favorite pastime was watching old-time movies with her husband. She enjoyed lying by the pool in the shade of a tree and her hat, watching for soaring frigates, the Fort Myers Beach sunsets and the Friday evening poolside get-togethers with friends.



Besides her husband, she is survived by her four children, Jeanne (Tiezzi) Petit of East Berlin, Donna (Tiezzi) Mowel and her husband Charles of Middletown, Michael Tiezzi and his companion Teri Winkel of Cheshire and Daniel Tiezzi and his wife Anna of Higganum; her nine grandchildren, Kristen Mowel Pelletier and her husband Kevin, Jamie Mowel Letizio and her husband Anthony (T.J.), Kylee Mowel, Jonathan Mowel and his wife Megan, Zachary Tiezzi and Benjamin Tiezzi, Tarah Tiezzi, Taylor Tiezzi and Nicole Tiezzi; and her six great grandchildren, Ashlynn Pelletier, Emma Pelletier, Warren Pelletier, Jackson Mowel, Bennett Mowel and Sebastian Letizio. She also leaves behind her sister, Jean Kaczmarczyk of South Hampton, NJ and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Lydia was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Koncki, Sister Mary Anastasia, Harriet Bellucci, Rose Kaczmarczyk, Ann Gade and Rita Tabara, and her brothers, Edward Kaczmarczyk, Louis Kaczmarczyk, Henry (Brother Marius) Kaczmarczyk and Walter Kaczmarczyk. She was also predeceased by a special son-in-law, Normand Petit.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, April 6th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, prior to mass from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lydia's memory may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 115 Lewis Ave, Meriden, CT 0645. Lydia's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wadsworth Glen and Athena Hospice for their warm smiles, compassion and professional care. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 2, 2019