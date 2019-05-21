The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Lynda Roberts
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Meriden, CT
Lynda Roberts Obituary
Lynda (Sadoski) Roberts, 73, of Meriden, wife of Basil Roberts died Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by her family after a very brief illness.

She was born I Meriden on July 27, 1945, the daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Vumback) Sadoski.

She graduated from Platt High School in 1963 and resided in Meriden most of her life. She married her high school sweet-heart, Basil (Danny) Roberts and had 51 wonderful years of marriage.

Family and her faith in God sustained her in her daily life. She survived cancer in the early 80's and courageously fought her battle with Multiple Sclerosis for more than 35 years. She never spoke of her pain and always had a smile on her face. She was an angel on Earth always putting others needs before her own. She loved horses and received horseback riding therapy regularly. Her other true passion was art, and her paintings will be treasured forever. She looked forward to her weekly communion given to her by Eucharistic Minister, Angie Zadorski.

She is survived by her daughter, Danielle (Roberts) Ruszczyk; her son, Jonas Roberts; and her daughter Erin Roberts; her six grandchildren, Jaclyn Ruszczyk, Michael Ruszczyk, Jillian Roberts, Elias Roberts, Ethan Roberts, and Kara Roberts, along with her sister and best friend, Sandra (Sadoski) Frederick. She was predeceased by her sister, Julie (Sadoski) Shiskin.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Meriden. A gathering will be held after the Mass at Violi's in Meriden. A private family ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 for her entombment. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 21, 2019
