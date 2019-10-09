|
|
Lynn Ann Lyman (Platt), 59 of Abaco, Bahamas, formally from Wallingford, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on September 16th, 2019, in Nassau, Bahamas.
She was born in New Haven, CT, on May 5, 1960, daughter of William and Patricia Platt (Thompson).
Lynn graduated from Lyman Hall High School with the class of 1978. Lynn was preceded in death by her father, William Platt, Sr., and brother, Brian.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 22 years, William Lyman, mother, Patricia Platt of Cheshire, brother, William Platt, Jr., and his wife, Wendy, of North Haven, sister, Karen and her husband, Scott Ripa, of Wallingford, and brother, Bradley Platt, of Middletown.
Family and friends are invited to a simple memorial mass for Lynn Lyman on Thursday, October 10th at 5 p.m., at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, Connecticut.
Burial will be private.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019