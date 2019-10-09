Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of Resurrection
115 Pond Hill Rd
Wallingford, CT 06492
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Church of the Resurrection
115 Pond Hill Road
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Lyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Ann Lyman


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Ann Lyman Obituary
Lynn Ann Lyman (Platt), 59 of Abaco, Bahamas, formally from Wallingford, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on September 16th, 2019, in Nassau, Bahamas.

She was born in New Haven, CT, on May 5, 1960, daughter of William and Patricia Platt (Thompson).

Lynn graduated from Lyman Hall High School with the class of 1978. Lynn was preceded in death by her father, William Platt, Sr., and brother, Brian.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 22 years, William Lyman, mother, Patricia Platt of Cheshire, brother, William Platt, Jr., and his wife, Wendy, of North Haven, sister, Karen and her husband, Scott Ripa, of Wallingford, and brother, Bradley Platt, of Middletown.

Family and friends are invited to a simple memorial mass for Lynn Lyman on Thursday, October 10th at 5 p.m., at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, Connecticut.

Burial will be private.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.