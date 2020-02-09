The Record-Journal Obituaries
Lynn D. DelGobbo- Galasso Obituary
Lynn D. DelGobbo-Galasso, born in New Haven, CT, March 13, 1957, passed away after a long illness with Heart disease on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, leaving behind a son, Glenn F. Galasso, a grandson, Glenn K. Galasso, Glenn's significant partner, Courtney Wagner and a sister, Jill Delgobbo.

Lynn adored her "fur babies" 13 year old Rocky and 3 year old Pete.

Lynn was currently employed at the Record Journal where she would of have been celebrating her 16th year in April. Prior to that she was employed for over 30 years at Van Dyck Printing.

Lynn was an avid reader, enjoyed crafts, outdoors/hiking and trips to Pittsburg, and New Hampshire.

Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Marilyn R. (Speers) DelGobbo, as well as a brother, Glenn DelGobbo.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, from 5-7 p.m., located at Colonial Funeral Home on 86 Circular Ave., Hamden.

In lieu of flowers, Glenn requests donations be made in memory of his mother Lynn to: , Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
