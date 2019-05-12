Lynn Elizabeth Cox, 65, departed this life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Terry Cox. Lynn was born in Calais, Maine on May 19, 1953 to the late Frank and Marion (Reid) Ross.



At a young age, she moved to Wallingford, Conn. with her parents and siblings and attended Rock Hill School as well as Lyman Hall High School. She furthered her education at Eastern Connecticut State University, obtaining her degree in elementary education. She dedicated her life to teaching children and worked for over 20 years at the Carriage House in Meriden. She met her beloved husband, Terry, in 1984 and three years later they wed.



Lynn had a caring soul and a hard-working nature. She had a passion for reading and crafting and was a dedicated Red Sox fan. Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, Travis, who was the light of her life. She also leaves behind her loving sisters, Allison Battles (Tom), of Southington, and Cheryl Brodbeck (Howard), of Arizona.



All services are private and at the convenience of the family. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal on May 12, 2019