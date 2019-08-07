|
|
"Devoted to her family"
WATERBURY CT - "Lynn E. (Liseo) McGuire, age 60, of Waterbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019, while in Seasons Hospice at Glendale Nursing Home in Naugatuck, after a very brave battle with cancer. She was the devoted wife of Jay McGuire.
Lynn was born on April 29, 1959 in Meriden, CT, the daughter of the late Maureen Grillo-Greenwood and step-daughter of Roland Greenwood. She was a graduate of Maloney High School and worked for many years as a Full-Charge Bookkeeper. Lynn and her husband enjoyed woodworking and painting and owned their own gift store, "The Enchanted Rose". A very generous soul, no matter how under the weather Lynn was feeling, she always managed to go above and beyond for others. She was passionate about dance and owned a studio in California where she taught all styles, but especially loved Ballroom and Ballet and competed in several dance competitions. Lynn had many interests including camping in Vermont, listening to jazz music, gardening, and had an eye for interior decorating. What meant most to Lynn, was her husband, her beloved daughters, grandchildren, brothers and many close friends. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love her.
Left to remember, cherish and honor Lynn's love and memories are her loving husband of 20 years, Jay, her daughters Brianna McGuire-Liseo and Fiance, Justin Escobales of Waterbury and Jacqueline McGuire and partner William "Bj" Sparano of Prospect, her brothers Alfred Liseo, Jr., and his wife Liane and David Liseo and his wife Deborah, all of Meriden, her two grandchildren; Irelyn and Kingston and her Aunt, Sandy Grillo-Broccoli as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. McGuire will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 when a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, SS Peter and Paul Church, 67 Southmayd Road, Waterbury at 11:00 a.m. Those planning to attend the church service are kindly asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may visit with Lynn's family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00-8:00p.m. at Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home, 1987 East Main Street @ Southmayd Road, Waterbury. To honor Lynn's memory, donation in her name may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037, www.lupus.org. For further information or to leave a personal message of condolence to the family, please visit the funeral home website at www.eastsidememorial.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019