Lynn Carole Smith Rieger of Wallingford passed away peacefully at Masonic Home on September 10, 2020. Lynn's parents were Lawrence and Grace Piper Smith of Yalesville, CT and Lynn grew up on Church Street in Yalesville. She was a 1960 graduate of Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford. In 1963, she graduated from Grace-New Haven Hospital School of Nursing and was an RN at Meriden Hospital and later at The Curtis Home in Meriden. She had a lifelong interest in medicine. Lynn was predeceased by her husband, Norman Rieger of Wallingford. Survivors include her stepchildren: Norman Rieger, Jr., (Julie) of Emerson, NJ; Jason Rieger (Julie) of Wallingford; and Catherine Rieger Hesseltine (Mark) of Durham. Step grandchildren include Brittany Rieger Francis and Michael Rieger of Emerson, NJ; Dominic, Anthony and Amanda Rieger of Wallingford; and Jake and Olivia Hesseltine of Durham. She is also survived by her sister Faith Smith Furbush (Peter) of Hopewell, VA; nephew Andrew Furbush (Jeanette) also of Hopewell; and niece Piper Furbush Wallis (Eric) of Sykesville, MD. She will be sorely missed by her lifelong best friend Pat Haller Carvajal of Boerne, TX. She also leaves her children Eric, Craig and Sarah-Lynn Lefebvre. Lynn fought MS and multiple illnesses for many years and grateful appreciation is extended to the staff of Ramage 5, Masonic Home and Hospital in Wallingford. Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lynn Rieger may be made to nationalmssociety.org
