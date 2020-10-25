Lynne Stapleton Farrell, of Shelton, died October 24, 2020. Lynne was born in New Haven on June 9, 1938, the daughter of Edward Patrick Farrell and Elynore Gertrude Stapleton Farrell. She grew up in West Haven, where the family lived on Union Street, Leete Street, and later Richmond Avenue. Lynne graduated from St. Lawrence Grammar School in West Haven, St. Mary's High School in New Haven, and Albertus Magnus College. At the age of 28, Lynne was appointed principal of First Avenue Elementary School in West Haven. She went on to serve as principal at both Thompson Street and Carrigan Schools, in the West Haven system, before retiring in 1996. During the course of her career, she obtained a Doctorate in Education from Fordham University. Lynne then pursued a career in the law, obtaining a Juris Doctorate, graduating from Quinnipiac University Law School in 1999 and thereafter being admitted to the Connecticut bar. Much of her legal career was spent representing children. She was proud to join her family practicing law at Farrell and Grochowski. She retired as an attorney in 2017. She was involved in many causes. In her adopted hometown of Shelton, Lynne served for many terms as an Alderwoman in the administration of Mayor Mark Lauretti. A friend and proponent of Governor Jodi Rell, she served as Rell's appointee on the State Board of Education. She was a delegate to the Republican National Conventions in 2008, 2012, and 2016. She served on the Board of Trustees of Albertus Magnus College and was a very active alumna of both Albertus and St. Mary's, and was a fellow of Branford College at Yale University. Always a social person, Lynne had a remarkable memory for people, their names, and their family connections, a skill she inherited from her father. She enjoyed socializing with people, from her earliest days at Farrell's Bar, the bar owned by her uncle John Red Farrell on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven, to her later years organizing many tailgating parties at Yale Bowl. She was always proud of the many marriages which resulted from her matchmaking, which resulted in her being Godmother several times over. She also enjoyed playing golf with her friends at Racebrook Country Club in Orange, CT, where she was a life member. She is survived by her brother, Wallingford Town Attorney Gerald E. Farrell, Sr., and his wife Mary Ann Audisio Farrell. She is also survived by her nephew and godson, Jerry Farrell, Jr., former Connecticut Commissioner of Consumer Protection and longtime member of the Wallingford Town Council. She is also survived by her nieces and their husbands, Attorney Ann Farrell and husband Mark Zmiezewski, and Attorney Christine Grochowski and her husband Kurt Grochowski, who collectively did much to assist her in her last two years. She is also survived by her great nieces and great nephews: Michael Farrell, Emilia Farrell, Ryan Grochowski, Mae Grochowski, Erin Leslie, and Michaela Leslie, all of Wallingford. She also leaves behind many godchildren, including Andrew Treat. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony St., Wallingford. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required.) The Rev. Jeffrey Walsh will celebrate the mass. Interment will be private in St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. Friend may also view the mass via a livestream on Lynne's Online obituary page located at www.wallingfordfh.com
Gifts in her memory may be sent to Albertus Magnus College, 700 Prospect St., New Haven, CT 06511.