Madeleine Louise Robillard, 83, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at The Reservoir after a brief illness. Born in Fall River, MA on October 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Lillian and Wilfred Demers. Madeleine was the wife of the late Joseph Robillard and mother to the late David Robillard. She resided in Meriden shortly after her marriage and raised four children. Mrs. Robillard was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She loved spending time with family, vacations to North Truro and caring for her three grandchildren.
She is survived by one brother, George Demers of South Meriden, two daughters, Pamela Robillard of Meriden and Sheila Libucha and her husband Stephen of Farmington and one son, Jeffrey Robillard of Meriden. She leaves her beautiful grandchildren that she treasured; Abigail Dunham, Zachary Dunham and his wife Briana of Meriden and Grace Libucha of Farmington. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at UCONN Health ICU and Intermediate care units and The Reservoir long term care facility.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, and at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, St. Joseph Campus for a Mass of Christian burial. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Contributions in her memory may be made to the 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas TX 75231 For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 18, 2020