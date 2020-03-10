|
|
Madeline (Beaulieu) Stewart, 99, wife of the late Raymond A. Stewart, passed away peacefully at home, Monday, March 9, 2020. Madeline was born in Island Falls, Maine, October 26, 1920, a daughter of the late Margaret Reed and Paul Beaulieu Udon. Madeline and Raymond moved to Connecticut shortly after their marriage and lived most of their life in Wallingford. She retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after 25 years. She was a devoted wife to Ray and visited him every day when he was in the nursing home. Madeline also loved her dogs, who brought much joy to her life. She was predeceased by her daughter Dolores Jakiela; her sister Barbara Pasinski; and her brothers Edward Beaulieu, and John and Paul Udon. She is survived and will be missed by her daughter Karen of Meriden; and son Kevin and his wife Karyl of Wallingford; as well as grandchildren Kevin Stewart and his wife Tami, Michael Jakiela and his wife Meg, David and Larry Jakiela. She is also survived by her son Terry and his wife Maryann of Wallingford and their children Kathy Bird and Joanne Hebert. Madeline is also survived by many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. Special thanks and love go to Nana Bradley for her loving care of Madeline for the past 7 years. She made Madeline's life special with her love and devotion.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wednesday, March 11, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT. 06450. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020