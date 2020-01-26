|
Madeline Ossola Martone, 72, passed away on January 14, 2020, at HOCC New Britain General campus after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Anthony (Tony) Martone.
Born in New York on April 18, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Gaffney) Ossola. Madeline resided in Meriden most of her life, graduating from Maloney High School Class of 1964, and later receiving her bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems from Quinnipiac University. Madeline relocated to Bonita Springs, Florida in her later years.
Madeline began her career in finance at Hartford National Bank, and held a variety of Information Systems positions at various financial institutions throughout Connecticut.
Madeline learned to love the game of golf, especially after moving to Florida with Tony. She enjoyed their multiple trips to Italy, and learning about their heritage. She enjoyed the beach all her life, and family and friends have stories about the many trips to the beach from the time she was a young girl all the way to her time in Bonita Springs. Madeline inherited her love of cooking from her mother, and enjoyed finding new recipes to share with her family. She loved children, which was evident in the joy she experienced when spending time with her nieces, nephews, god-children, and step-grandchildren.
Madeline's love of family influenced everything she did, and after moving to Florida she made a point of continuing to find ways to visit with family many times a year, especially on vacations and holidays.
Madeline is survived by her sister, Barbara Simmons, her brother, Paul Ossola, her sister, Lisa Ossola, and her brother-in-law, Jerry Nickodemski. She also leaves behind her niece Carol Salyerds, her nephew, Michael Simmons, and her niece Ellen Nord, as well as many much-loved great nieces and nephews, cousins, and step children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her niece, Lauryn Ossola, and her brother-in-law, Mike Simmons.
Madeline's family would like to thank the caring staff at the Village at Kensington Place, and in particular the Harbor unit, for their loving, compassionate, and patient care while she was with them. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Village at Kensington Place - Harbor Unit, 511 Kensington Ave, Meriden, CT, 06450. Arrangements are the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 24, 2020