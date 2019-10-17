|
Madelyne Whittaker (Regnier, DePrato) of Clinton, formerly Wallingford, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Roy H. Whittaker.
"Dee" was born in Meriden on Jan. 12, 1929 to the late Charles E. Regnier and Jeannette Regnier Lemieux. She attended St. Laurent School, graduated from Meriden High School and had been employed at Unimax Switch before retiring from Times Microwave Systems, both of Wallingford.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Jorinscay (James), of Coventry, R.I., Paula Pellerin, of Clinton, CT, and Thomas DePrato, of Houston, TX; her step-children, Michael Kareta, of Melbourne, FL, Susan Kareta, of Goffstown, NH, and Harry Whittaker (Grace), of Somerville, SC; as well as four half-brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is pre-deceased by her daughter, Janis DePrato and her sister, Arlene Joyce (Regnier, Kazcmarczyk) Pankowski.
No services are scheduled. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to the .
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019