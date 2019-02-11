Mae (Philomena) Natlo, 90, passed away at Hartford Hospital on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Born in Tarrytown, N.Y. on July 16, 1928, daughter of the late Gennaro and Dolorata Licursi Cerce, Mae grew up in North Tarrytown and moved to Meriden in 1960 and has lived here since.



Mae worked for Home Bank right through the mergers and retired in 1993 from Fleet Bank after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Meriden Intermediates, St. Rose Church, volunteered for a time at Easter Seals and the Connecticut Baptist Home. Mae had made many friends in Connecticut and has kept her friendship strong with her friends in New York. She enjoyed cooking, reading, word puzzles, and was a fan of both the mens' and womens' UCONN basketball teams. Mae's biggest joy was her family and referred to them as her, "Blue Birds of Happiness".



Mae will be remembered by her sons, Patrick (Elaine), Jerry (Lisa), Paul (Mary), and Mark (Khong); and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Louis Cerce; sister-in-law, Antoinette Cerce; and a great-grandson, Jordan Snyder.



Friends are invited to visit with her family at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden, on Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Service Celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Contributions in Mae's memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or www.st.jude.org. To leave a condolence for the family please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.