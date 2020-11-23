Mae Olmsted, 95 of Sachem's Head, Guilford, formerly of Wallingford died 11/19/20 at her home. She was the wife of the late John Olmsted. She was the daughter of Alexander and Katherine Zwible. Mae had been a longtime Guilford resident who dedicated many incredible hours of service to her community. She was recognized for 25 years of dedication and outstanding volunteer service to the Columbus House, Inc. for the homeless. Her deep connection as a St. George Catholic Church parishioner began when she started to volunteer with the church's Columbus House meal program. In addition to service at Columbus House, Mae managed the Tea Room for SARAH, cooked and served meals for the Branford Soup Kitchen and volunteered with the funeral reception group, Martha's Partners. Mae was a member of The Guilford Garden Club and attended bible study groups and church events. She also especially enjoyed spending time with her loving family and many friends. Mae was loved by many people and is now an angel in heaven watching over all of us. Mae Olmsted is survived by her loving nieces and nephews whom she treated like her own children. They are, Stanley Augustine, Victoria Guzowski, Jeanne Jarzabek, James Jarzabek, David Jarzabek, Tommy Jarzabek, Cheryl Marshall, Linda Neff Walter Zwible, Carol Beebe and Georgia Day. Mae is also survived by her devoted sister Sophia Marshall and predeceased by her brothers and sisters Nellie Augustine, Jennie Jarzabek, Walter and Alexander Zwible and also predeceased by her nieces Patricia Mahoney and Janice Polson and nephews John Marshall and Scott Marshall.
Contributions in Mae's name may be made to The Columbus House 203-401-4400 or visit www.columbushouse.org
. Funeral services were celebrated privately at St. Peter's and St. Paul's Cemetery. The Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 1315 Boston Post Rd. Guilford was in charge of the arrangements. Mae Olmsted will be loved and live in our hearts forever.