Magali Parrilla Kupfer "Meme", 77, loving wife of 56 years to Charles W. Kupfer passed away peacefully on Sunday August 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Yale New Haven Hospital. Magali was born on January 3, 1942 in Comerio, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Graciniano Parrilla and Margarita Hernandez Parrilla.
Magali and family settled in Meriden in 1947. She attended John Barry School, St Rose School and graduated in 1961 from O.H. Platt High School. She was predeceased by her parents and her younger sister Magda P. Rizza.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her sister, Margarita P Ogorzalek and husband Wayne; her children, Kim Cardona and husband Carlos, Karen McLean and husband John, Keith Kupfer and wife Andrea; her 10 grandchild Derick, Dylan and Dayna Cardona, Karley and Kyle McLean, Marin, Mackenzie, Matthew, Macie and Maya Kupfer; three great grandchildren, Logan, Riley and Joel; and many nieces and nephews.
Magali was very active in Hispanic Community. She served as the Executive Director for the Casa Boricua de Meriden one of the oldest organization in the greater Meriden area that provides services to the Latino Community. She retired after 31 years. She also served as President of Causa for many years and was very involved in the Meriden Democratic Town Committee.
The family would like to thank the nurses and medical team at Yale New Haven Hospital for the wonderful loving care that gave to Magali and her family during her brief stay.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Saturday, Aug. 10th, from 11 am to 1 pm. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 1 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Meriden or Girls Inc. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 7, 2019