Maizie Gentili Gelineau, 89, of Loring Court, Wallingford, died April 16, 2019, at MidState Medical Center. She was the beloved wife for 63 years to the late Bernard C. Gelineau. She was born in Cambridge, MA, a daughter of the late Arthur and Edith (Menkello) Gentili. She was a homemaker and also worked part time at Stars in Wallingford, volunteered at the schools and worked as a bus aide for special needs children along with Bernie. She was a friend to all and her door was always open for tea and sympathy or a get together and a good laugh. Her love for children knew no bounds and she was always there to lend a guiding hand. She was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church, where she was a member of the Mothers Circle, and later was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She also frequented the Wallingford Senior Center where she enjoyed playing bocce. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Lynda Gelineau of Wolcott, and James and Carol Gelineau of Wallingford; her daughter and son-in-law, Nina and David Knapp of Epsom, NH; her grandchildren, Heatherlea Gelineau, Jennifer Gelineau, Cristy Smith, Candice Nereson and Michael Gelineau; nine great grandchildren, Meagan, Zachary, Kiralea, Jacob, Cassie, Flynn, Samuel "Sam", Alexander "Alex" and Jaylee; and her two sisters, Rose Angelo and Elaine Boulanger. She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Gentili, Jr.; and sister, Eleanor Foster. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford, Thursday, April 18, from 10 am to 12 pm. A funeral service will be follow in the funeral home at 12 pm. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to her favored charity; St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019