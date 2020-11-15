1/
Malcolm Field MacKay
1936 - 2020
Malcolm Field Mackay of Southington passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a short illness. He was born April 9, 1936, in Westchester, PA, to Douglas and Carrie (Englebach) Mackay.

"Mac" moved to Frankford, a suburb of Philadelphia, when he was 5 and lived there until his marriage, at which time he moved to Berlin and then Southington, CT. He graduated from Temple University where he majored in Insurance. He married Barbara (Fritsch) in 1959 and began his career in Connecticut at Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company, where he designed the "Blue Chip" program. Mac took early retirement and subsequently worked at Crowley Volkswagen in Plainville and at Peoples United Bank in Southington. From 1959 - 1961 Mac served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, and loved to tell the story of riding in a jeep with Elvis.

Mac was most proud of his Scottish heritage, his award-winning chili, and his involvement for over 50 years with the Miss Connecticut Scholarship Pageant and program, serving as director of both the Connecticut and Massachusetts pageants for a number of years. He was a proud member of first the Berlin and then the Southington Jaycees. He also mentored a cub scout pack, was an active member of the Southington Kiwanis, and was active in the Plantsville Congregational United Church of Christ, where at one time he served as Sunday School Superintendent.

Mac is survived by his wife Barbara and sons Jeffrey, of Southington, and Andrew, formerly of Hebron, now of East Hartford. He was a proud grandfather to Anna, Jack and Molly Mackay. He is also survived by a brother, Harry (Ruth) of Avondale, PA, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy and Raymond Bland of The Woodlands, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother William (Jeanne) of Monroe, North Carolina.

A service celebrating Mac's life will be held at a later date. To leave a message of comfort for the Mackay family, go to www.abbeycremation.com. Donations may be made in Mac's memory to the Plantsville Congregational United Church of Christ.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
MAC was always engaging and left me happy and content. I believe MAC is one of God's blessings on earth. Thank you for introducing MAC into my life. Please accept my condolences.
Marc Pelletier
Teacher
November 12, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss Barbara.
Stephanie Willis Crombie
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Barbara
I was so sorry to hear about your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Ellie
Ellie Flores
Friend
