Manfred DeDominicis
1926 - 2020
Manfred N."Manny" DeDominicis age 93, of Vero Beach, Florida died on Sunday July 26, 2020 at Willowbrooke Court, Indian River Estates. He was a Florida resident since 1989. He summered for many years at Grove Beach in Westbrook, CT. He previously resided in Narragansett, RI, Jensen Beach in Ft. Pierce and Destin, Florida. He was born in Meriden CT, October 23, 1926, the son of the late Oliver and Mary DeDominicis. He was predeceased by his two brothers Andrew and Albert (Pigse) DeDominicis, his brother and sister in law Richard and Beverly Klinski Robinson. Until his retirement, he was president of the former Modern Furniture Center in Meriden, CT. With his wife, Dorothy, he travelled to Italy, Monaco, England, Spain and cruised to may Caribbean Islands and toured many of the United States National Parks. Many years ago, he successfully built his own TV set and had to drive to New York to test it. He served in the Army Air Corps in WWII. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dorothy (Dottie) of 68 years, his six beloved children , Mark, Lisa, Kit Ellen, Scott, Amy, Nicole daughter in law Dr. Kimberly Mebust and 8 grandchildren, Hosea and Joel, Sam and Emma, Franklin and Christina, Matthew and Annika, along with four great grandchildren Kai, Aleigh, Lakyn, Skylar along with many nieces, nephews, friend and neighbors. His family is grateful to the staff of the loving care he received at South Beach Cabana at Willowbrooke Court for the last 6 years. Gifts in his memory can be made to the charity of your choice. Manny's life will be celebrated at a later date.Online Condolences: CoxGiffordSeawinds.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 26, 2020.
