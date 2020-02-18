|
Margaret A. (Naiss) Stagon, 97, of North Stonington, CT, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Andrew Stagon. Born in South Meriden, CT, on October 8, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Antonina (Kolton) Naiss.
There is nothing Margaret liked better than to be working in her many flower beds and watching the birds at her many feeders. Yellow roses were her passion because that flower held a special meaning to her and her husband.
She was a long time parishioner of Holy Angels church until she moved to North Stonington to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Most importantly, she loved her family and cherished every moment of their time together.
She leaves her children Andrew Stagon of Rehoboth, MA, Sharon Stewart and husband William of North Stonington, CT, Peter Stagon and wife Janet of Meriden, CT, and Joseph Stagon and wife Shelly of Pomfret, CT; her 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Adam Naiss, Joseph Naiss and John Naiss and her sisters Victoria Naiss, Anne Naiss, Josephine McBride and Helen Gavette.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Holy Angels Church, 585 Main St., Meriden, CT. All are invited to meet directly at the church. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, R.I., is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's memory to the North Stonington Senior Center, ATTN: Theresa Pensis, 391 Norwich Westerly Rd., North Stonington, CT 06359.
