Margaret C. Cumiskey
1940 - 2020
Margaret C. (Nutile) Cumiskey, 80, of Wallingford, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Margaret was born in New Haven, February 18, 1940, a daughter of the late Alfred R. and Elizabeth A. (Glynn) Nutile and was raised in North Haven. She retired from SNET and had a love for cats, flowers and dancing.

She is survived by her son with whom she resided, Shawn Cumiskey; Shawn's father, John Cumiskey; her sister, Betty Ann Maisano of Southbury; her cousin, Mary Ellen Abbagnaro of West Haven; her sisters-in-law, Susan Gunter and Judy Cumiskey; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Wednesday, Sept 23rd, at 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Yalesville. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.

Published in The Record-Journal on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
September 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the whole family.
Ray and Judi Yale
Judi Yale
Friend
September 20, 2020
We have been friends for over 55 years . We couldn't visit because neither of us drove very far. She was by far one of the best friends I have ever had---a good and honest person , loyal...and kind. I will never forget her and will always love her..I 'll never forget our escapades, the way she danced , the way she dressed ..Her sense of style was impeccable. Goodbye my dear friend. Till we meet again My deepest sympathy to Shawn , Mary Ellen , John and all her family. Rest in peace
Bernadette Cappella
Friend
September 20, 2020
RIP Margaret, our deepest sympathy to Shawn and family. I worked with Margaret at the old S.N.E.T. for years. She was a wonderful person. I will miss her. May the Leprechauns be near you to spread good luck along your way. May all of the Irish Angels smile on you today. will miss you. Jane and Honoria McGuire.
JaneBeirne McGuire
Coworker
September 20, 2020
I worked with Peggy in SNET , phone company & she was a lot of fun!
We would go dancing on a Friday, for enjoyment & talk about music!
Marlene Zito
Friend
September 20, 2020
Shawn and John and family So very sorry for your loss may she Rest In Peace without pain and Shawn you were her love and you took great care of her. prayers
Susan Pagni
Friend
