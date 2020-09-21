We have been friends for over 55 years . We couldn't visit because neither of us drove very far. She was by far one of the best friends I have ever had---a good and honest person , loyal...and kind. I will never forget her and will always love her..I 'll never forget our escapades, the way she danced , the way she dressed ..Her sense of style was impeccable. Goodbye my dear friend. Till we meet again My deepest sympathy to Shawn , Mary Ellen , John and all her family. Rest in peace

Bernadette Cappella

Friend