Margaret C. (Nutile) Cumiskey, 80, of Wallingford, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Margaret was born in New Haven, February 18, 1940, a daughter of the late Alfred R. and Elizabeth A. (Glynn) Nutile and was raised in North Haven. She retired from SNET and had a love for cats, flowers and dancing.
She is survived by her son with whom she resided, Shawn Cumiskey; Shawn's father, John Cumiskey; her sister, Betty Ann Maisano of Southbury; her cousin, Mary Ellen Abbagnaro of West Haven; her sisters-in-law, Susan Gunter and Judy Cumiskey; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Wednesday, Sept 23rd, at 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Yalesville. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.www.wallingfordfh.com