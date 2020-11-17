1/1
Margaret Deprey
10/7/1948 - 11/14/2020
Margaret "Maggie" (Regnaire) Deprey,72, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late of Thomas A. Deprey for 48 years. Maggie was born on October 7, 1948 in Providence, RI and had been a longtime Southington resident. Maggie will be deeply missed by her family, especially her furry companion, Abby. She is survived by her loving niece and caretaker, Monique Rossow, her great-niece Shelbi Burns, two brothers in-law, David Deprey and Jeffrey "Desi" Deprey and his wife Debbie and one sister-in-law, Joanne Kyle and her husband Thomas, all of Southington, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Tom, she was predeceased by her parents, Lionel and Lucille Regnaire and her sister, Janet Pinette. Donations in Maggie's memory may be made to the ASPCA (https://www.aspca.org/) or to a charity of the donor's choice. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the columbarium at St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Face masks are required at all times. Please practice social distancing guidelines. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
