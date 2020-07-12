1/1
Margaret E. Stewart
1926 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Stewart, 93, passed away on July 3, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was born August 26, 1926, in Skowhegan, ME, daughter of the late Bertha and Guy Bailey. She married her childhood sweetheart after WWII, and they lived the career of an Army family for the next twenty years.

The family lived in Europe for eight years, traveling extensively throughout the continent. She was active in every base Womens' Club and every weekend was an adventure. Their many visits included castles along the Rhine River, the Tower of Pisa, Venice, Morocco, Athens, Yugoslavia and the World's Fair in Brussels. Over the years they lived in Trieste, Italy; Straubing and Regensburg Germany; Fort Hood, TX; and Fort Polk, LA; settling finally in Wallingford close to family and friends. Peggy then worked at Gaylord Hospital escorting patients to their appointments for many years well past retirement.

Her many survivors include her son Marc Stewart and his wife Virginia in Wallingford; her daughter Martha Stopkoski of Wallingford; grandchildren Brett Stewart, Shelley Dubos, Mario Parrotta, Dominic Parrotta, Toni and Jayson Maynard; as well as great-grandchildren Alyson, Jett, Nicky, Cody, Mario, Elizabeth and Emily. She was predeceased by her husband, Nelson, son-in-law Stanley Stopkoski, sisters Alice and Lynette, and brother Blynn.

In lieu of flowers, Peggy may be remembered with contributions to the Wallingford Animal Shelter, 5 Pent Road, Wallingford, CT 06492. There will be no calling hours. A private burial service will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com



