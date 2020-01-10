|
|
Margaret Ellen Papotto, 79, beloved wife of Sal Papotto, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Meriden on January 24, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Antonowicz. Margaret resided in Meriden most of her life and graduated from Meriden High School. Later in life, Marge pursued further education at Quinnipiac College for Business Administration. Mrs. Papotto was an Assistant Administrator for the City of Hartford and she was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church. Marge enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, baking and gardening. She loved her family fiercely and always made sure they were well taken care of.
Besides her husband Sal, she is survived by her daughter, Lynn Michelle Papotto; two sons, Steven James Papotto and his wife Sandi and John W. Papotto and his fiance Paula Morelli Bourgoin; six grandchildren, Kennedy and his wife Conchetta, Shaunda, Nicholas and his fiance Sarah Harnois, Alyssa, Zachary and Christopher; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sheila Potvin, Betty Jane Lavigne and Gean Lener. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her two sisters, Barbara Lyons and Carol Hettrick.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden on Sunday, January 12th from 1 until 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center Street on Monday, January 13th at 10 a.m. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Avenue, Meriden, CT. 06451 For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020