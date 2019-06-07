ARNDT, Margaret Frances (Kelley), age 85, formerly of Middlefield, Connecticut, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was the loving wife of Robert Arndt. Born in Lewiston, Maine, daughter of the late Howard and Ruth (Robinson) Kelley.



Margaret graduated from Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, CT and worked at the International Silver Company and then the Hartford Steam Boiler Insurance Company before marrying and becoming a devoted mother. Later she enjoyed working for a number of years at Coccomo Nursing Home in Meriden, bringing joy and laughter to their residents as the recreational director.



She was special in every way. Caring and embracing to everyone she met. Margaret was a talented artist and poet; with a love for working in her beautiful garden. She had been active in both the Lake Beseck Homemakers and the Red Hat Society; and most recently she really enjoyed participating in the Silver Sneakers at the YMCA in Meriden. Margaret was a longtime member of Middlefield Federated Church, where she served as part of the Women's Fellowship.



Ultimately, her pride and joy was her family. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend; She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Robert, and her two children Douglas Arndt and his wife, Eileen, of Stratford, CT; and Valerie Lang and her husband, Roman, of Stuttgart Germany; and her adored grandchildren, Michael, Alexia, Victoria, Matthew, and Carolina. She is also survived by her sister Edith Zieminski, and a number of cherished nephews and nieces.



She is predeceased by her brothers, Howard Kelley, Norman Kelley, and her sister, Marcia Hanchuruck.



A funeral service in celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Middlefield Federated Church, 402 Main St., Middlefield, with the Rev. Douglas Van Veldhuisen officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family during the reception at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the church between 11- 1 on Tuesday. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.



The family would like to express their gratitude for the help and care given by the nurses at the Hospice of Middlesex Hospital, and the team of doctors at the Family Practice. Published in The Record-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019