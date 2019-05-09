Margaret "Peggy" A, (Meyer) Gopoian 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 30th, 2019, at the Regency House in Wallingford.



Peggy was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, April 15, 1943, daughter of the late Robert F. Meyer, and Esther (Atwood) Meyer.



For many years Peggy was the proprietor of The Yankee Silversmith Country Store operating alongside the Yankee Silversmith Inn, a town landmark founded and owned by her father.



She is survived by her former spouse, Alexander M. Gopoian and her children Lisa Catherine, Ana M. Gopoian, and John M. Gopoian (Allison), grandchildren Lindsay, Alexander (Maryanne), Nathan (Kaylee), Lillian (Matt), Sarah (Donald), and great-grandchildren Riley, Scarlett, Sophia, Henry, Madison Mae, Lydia. Peggy also leaves a brother, Robert Meyer (Cherri) and a sister, Mary E. Brooks of Massachusetts, several nieces and nephews, and a lifelong friend, Linda J. Downes of Florida.



Peggy loved spending time with family, antiquing, gardening, UCONN Women's Basketball, bowling, and a lover of all animals big and small.



As her final selfless act, Peggy donated her body to the Anatomical Donation Program at UCONN School of Medicine.



A brunch in celebration of Peggy's life will be held on June 16th, 2019 from 11am-1pm at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1181 Barnes Road, Wallingford, CT 06492.



Donations in Peggy's Memory may be made to Ray of Light Farm, Inc., 232 Town St., East Haddam, CT 06423. Published in The Record-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019