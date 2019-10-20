|
|
Margaret H. Smith, 87, of Wallingford, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Skyview Center.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA, November 13, 1931, and was employed by Stanley Judd Co. and later by Napier until her retirement. She had been a member of the American Legion Post 187 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Amato (Errol Warner), Cynthia Radzavich, Margaret McLean (Frank) and Helana Eylward; her grandchildren, Danyel Tierney, Stephanie Tierney, Steven Tierney III, Neil Amato, Christopher Amato, Michelle Marques and Michael Eylward Jr.; and her great grandchildren, Dyllan and Shayne Bryans, Greyson Lubanda, Jeffrey and Corey Besaw, Emma Marques and Michael Elyward III. She was predeceased by her mother, Helen Solkoske; her stepfather, Edward Solkoske; her grandson, Jake Chasse; and her sons-in-law, Randy Radzavich and Michael Eylward Sr.
Margaret's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Skyview Center and Compassus for the compassionate care and support that they provided.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, on Wednesday, October 23, from 9:30 to 11 am. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 am. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 20, 2019