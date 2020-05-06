Margaret Jenkins
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Jenkins, 78, of Meriden, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a long illness. Margaret Ellen was born on July 11, 1941 in Bristol, the daughter of the late James and Mary Sullivan. After graduating from St. Anthony's High School in Bristol and Saint Joseph College in West Hartford she went on to teach Spanish at New Britain High School. There she met her future husband, Peter. Together they moved to Meriden and began their family. Later she obtained her degree in the French language and substitute taught Spanish, English and French in several central Connecticut school districts. Margaret was a longtime active member of St. Rose Church in Meriden. In her younger years she was an active member of the League of Women Voters, and after retirement volunteered at the LDS library of genealogy. She loved to travel to her ancestral lands, Poland and Ireland, with a special group of friends and with her husband. She enjoyed needlework, genealogical research and spending time with her cousins, children, grandchildren and dear friends and neighbors. In addition to her husband Peter she is survived by her son Alden; her daughter Sarah Nowak; her three grandchildren, Rebecca, Anna and Mark Jr.; her brother Michael Sullivan and his wife Patricia and many beloved cousins and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all of her family. A memorial mass for Margaret will be planned for a later date. The family would like to thank her pulmonologist Dr. Nair and Franciscan Home Care & Hospice for their excellent care. Special thanks to her caregivers Jan and Claudia for their loving attention. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Home Care & Hospice, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Margaret's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved