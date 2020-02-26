|
|
Margaret L. (Prigitano) Besek, 99, loving wife of the late Joseph R. Besek, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Bradley Home in Meriden.
Margaret was born Maria Immaculata Prigitano in Meriden, CT., April 18, 1920, a daughter of the late Vincenzo Prigitano and Josephine (Nadile) Prigitano and was a life long Meriden resident. She was employed in retail for Genung's and Worths Department Stores for many years until her retirement. Margaret's passion was dancing, singing, talking with her sister's, listening to Polka's, and the John LaBarca Italian radio station on Sunday's, while she was cooking. She enjoyed going on bus trips in her younger years with her family and friends, she also was an active Bingo player. Margie's highlight trip was her first and only cruise excursion with her sister Theresa and her family, a joyful experience for her. Margaret was a devoted daughter to her mother, father and family. She was a profound woman of faith in Catholicism and her patron Saint Anthony, who stood beside her every day. This led to everyday reading or shared prayer service with the TV mass community that she loved dearly. Margaret was a longtime parishioner, since a child of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. She served on many community societies and volunteered on numerous events within the community. Margie will be remembered for her love of life she was very thankful for everything she experienced in her life and would often say "I'm lucky".
She is survived by three children Linda Del Vecchio and son-in-law Wayne R. Del Vecchio of Burlington, Stephen Besek of Moodus, Joanna (Besek) Majkrzak of Meriden; 4 grandchildren Lisa (Thomas) Schafrick, Dawn (Rick) Pattison, Michelle Bell and Kimberly Listro; 6 great grandchildren Felecia, Toree, Patricia, Kara, Kyle and Jonah; 3 great great grandchildren; her surviving siblings Theresa Santossio of Shelton, Rocco Prigitano and his wife Gloria of Wallingford. She also leaves behind many loving nieces; nephews; and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Frank Prigitano; her sister Rose Mastrianni; and brother-in-law Dominic Mastrianni; her brother Joseph Prigitano; and sister-in-law Ceil Prigitano; her brother Anthony Prigitano and sister-in-law Catherine Prigitano; her sister Evelyn Marchetti; and brother-in-law Guy Marchetti Sr., her sister, Sr. Maryanna Prigitano, MFP; and brother-in-law Gene Santossio.
A special thank you to the wonderful care given by the aides, nurses and staff at Bradley Home and Pavilion. We would also like to thank Dr. Drechsler-Martell and Dr. Neil Scollan who has been a longtime physician.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Meriden, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Gifts in memory of Margie may be made out to the Bradley Home, In Memory of Margaret Besek, 320 Colony St., Meriden, CT. 06451. For online condolences or directions visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020