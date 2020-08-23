1/1
Margaret Malone DiPersio
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Margaret (Peggy) DiPersio, age 86, passed away on August 14, 2020.

She was born on May 23, 1934 to the late Anne (Harrington) and Walter Malone, Sr. She was married to the late Henry DiPersio. She was also predeceased by sister-in-law Muriel Malone.

She leaves with sadness: her brother Walter Malone, Jr. her dear niece Elizabeth Link (Andrew) and grand-nephews Matthew and Ryan; her nephew David Malone (Kara), grand-nephews Dylan, Griffin, and Ryder and grand-niece Chloe. She is also survived by her extended second family, Noreen and James Bordeau, Jennifer Paradis (Randy) and Emma, Aidan, and Colin, Jamie Casey (Conor), and Jill Hill (Nick) and Hadley Quinn and Everett. She is also survived by long-time friends Sharon Manley and Joanne Leahy

Peggy grew up in Swansea, MA. She graduated from Joseph Case High School in 1952 and Bridgewater State Teachers College in 1956.

Peggy moved to Meriden, CT, where she taught at Israel Putnam School for 36 years. She started as a fifth-grade teacher. In 1970, she received her master's degree in Special Education from Central Connecticut State College, and her remaining years were spent as a learning disabilities specialist.

Peggy was a long-standing member of the Association of American University Women. She was a member and past-president of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Lambda Chapter. Peggy was also a member of Holy Angels Church, a member of the Meriden Council of Catholic Women and a past-president of the Holy Angels Women's Club.

Peggy was an avid reader and enjoyed music and the theater. She had a big heart, and enjoyed friendships with many outstanding people. She will be deeply missed, as she was dearly loved.

A private burial will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Fall River MA. A Mass and celebration of life will be held as soon as possible in the future, when all can remember her together. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden.



Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 22, 2020
Peggy was very special to so many. A pleasure to know and will be long remembered. Deepest sympathy to all her family and friends.

Deb Manley Curran
Deb Manley Curran
Friend
August 22, 2020
A most wonderful lady. She was my mother's best friend all of her life. { Pauline Desruisseaux-Alves- Barboza}. My earliest memory was when I was 4 years old. She always remembered me on birthdays and holidays. This special memory was an Easter holiday and she surprised me with a beautifully wrapped chocolate egg that seemed so huge in my little hands and was filled with fruity deliciousness. She passed on my mothers birthday and I'm sure she was there to greet her as she entered her heavenly home. My sincere sympathy to her family.
Charlene Gammiero
Friend
August 22, 2020
Dear Walter and all the extended family, sending you all our heartfelt sympathy on Peggy's passing. She was a wonderful lady, and have lovely memories of her visiting us all her in Ballydonegan (Ireland) she kept in touch and wrote every Christmas and gave us a lovely update of all Stateside. She always referred to her as "Home " ie How is everyone at home? Thinking of you all at this sad time and remembering the wonderful lady Peggy Malone Dipersio x
Kevin Claire Brian Donal Mark Alan and sll the Harringtons in Ballydonegan x
Claire Harrington
Family
August 21, 2020
I had the wonderful pleasure of having Margaret (Miss Malone) as my fifth grade teacher 1962-63 at Israel Putnam. What an absolute professional, I remember even then, that she personified what a teacher should be. Of course, we all teased her about her "Boston accent" and she would laugh that laugh and smile that smile! A truly sweet person with a good heart. May she rest in peace. Thank you for sharing her with the rest of us.
Tom D'Allesantro
Student
August 21, 2020
May God hold you in the palm of his hand until we meet again, Peggy. So very blessed that you came into our lives and they will be forever richer for it.
Pat Blasioli
Friend
August 21, 2020
Rest In Peace my dear friend! It will never be the same without you! Heaven gained a beautiful Angel! Until we meet again!Love,Noreen and Jim❤
Norwen Bordeau
Friend
