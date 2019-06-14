The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Church
Wallingford, CT
Margaret "Peggy" Massores Belanger


Margaret "Peggy" Massores Belanger Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Massores Belanger, 88, died peacefully, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Masonicare Health Center. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Massores.

Peggy was born in Brooklyn, NY, March 11, 1931, a daughter of the late Jean Kenefick and had been a Wallingford resident. She is survived by her son Leonard Massores and his wife Donna of Wallingford; her grandsons Lenny Massores Jr. and his fiancee Margie Rivera and Michael Charles Massores; her sister Gail Canning; and several nieces; and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Kathy Massores; and her sister Pat Fiorentino.

Peggy's family would like to thank the entire staff on Ramage 5 for the wonderful care, compassion and friendship she received during her time there.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church in Wallingford. Interment will be private. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on June 14, 2019
