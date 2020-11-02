Margaret "Pat" Baker, aged 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 31, 2020 at her daughter Mary's Southington home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving, devoted wife of the late Patrick A. Baker, whom she was married to for 63 years.
Born on March 3, 1927 in Dublin, Ireland, Pat was the daughter of the late Michael and Rita (Lenehan) Duignan. As her first job, she worked for Aerlingus Airlines in its first crew of employees as a stewardess and greeter. It was here in Dublin where she met the love of her life, "Paddy," whom she married on July 28, 1952. In 1954 they immigrated to United States, arriving in NY by boat with their 1-year old daughter Posey. They both were proud of their Irish heritage but also to be US citizens. Pat and Paddy then settled in Southington and it is here where they raised their 7 children. They owned and operated the renowned religious and church goods store Patrick Baker & Sons on West St. in Southington.
Pat was a devout Catholic and a longtime parishioner of St. Thomas Church in Southington. She was the first president of the St. Thomas Ladies' Guild in 1966, a member of the Council of Catholic Women, and an associate sister of St. Lucy Flippino. She was a philanthropist and was very active in the community. She was the president of the F.I.S.H Organization (Friends in Service to Humanity of Northwestern CT) and involved with the Bread for Life nonprofit. When she wasn't devoting herself to helping others, she absolutely loved going to the casino, golfing, and traveling to Aruba & Arizona.
For the last several years Pat was a resident at The Orchards in Southington and was loved and adored by both the staff and residents there. She had a warm and compassionate heart and was even voted "Kindest Person" at the facility. Pat's family was of the utmost importance to her, and she cherished the moments she could spend with them making lifetime memories.
Pat leaves behind her large and very loving family to carry on her legacy of kindness, compassion, and faith. She is survived by her 7 devoted children: Posey Fradette and husband Brian of Bedford, NH, Michael Baker and wife Mary of Southington, Maureen Kelly and husband Tom of Burlington, Brian Baker and wife Lisa of Southington, Mary Pat Threlkeld and husband David of Southington, Patrick J. Baker of Avon, and Sean Baker and wife Michelle of Fairfield.
Pat, or "Grammy," was loved and adored by her 23 grandchildren: Bridget, Katie, Matthew, Michael, Evan, Danny, Mitchell, Patrick, Neil, Christopher, Shane, Garrett, Brianna, Elizabeth, Kirsten, Erik, Luke, Mark, Ryan, Cullen, Brendan, Liam, and Madeline. She was blessed with 15 great-grandchildren: Ella, Madeleine, Bryan, Nora, Trevor, Seamus, Adelyn, Charlotte, Marley, Ty, James, Lucian, Elise, Soren, and Chay. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews in the States and Ireland.
In addition to her husband Paddy and her parents, Pat is predeceased by her sisters Angela Byrne and Sally Hynes.
We are forever grateful for her quick wit and highly contagious laughter. Passing on the trait of maintaining positivity in tough times, seeing the good in all, and the example she set for us through her own deep faith is a gift that will last a lifetime. We learned how to love deeply and how to laugh a lot by having her in our lives. We will miss her but know she will be in heaven and gives us a love in a different way.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 from 4-7pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N Main St., Southington. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 10am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery on 209 Belleview Ave., Southington. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing precautions are required.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com