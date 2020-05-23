Margaret T. (O'Sullivan) Casey, 86, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Michael F. Casey, Jr., passed away peacefully, Monday, May 18, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.
Margaret was born in Rathmore, County Kerry, Ireland, August 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Timothy and Catherine O'Sullivan. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael F. Casey and his wife Ellen and their children Timothy, Jack, Bridget and Michael IV; Martin B. Casey and his children Abigail, Brendan and Aidan Casey; her sisters Ann O'Sullivan of Wallingford, and Lizzie Desmond of Rathmore, County Kerry, Ireland; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including her devoted nephew Kevin Lonergan. She also shared many fun and loving memories with her relatives, the O'Sullivan, Goodrich and Desmond Families. She was predeceased by her son Patrick J. Casey; and her siblings Catherine Goodrich, Tim O'Sullivan, Paddy O'Sullivan, Mary O'Keefe, John O'Sullivan, Martin O'Sullivan and Bridie O'Sullivan. Funeral services and Interment in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford are private. Gifts in memory of Margaret may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville, CT. 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.