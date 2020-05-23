Margaret T. Casey
1933 - 2020
Margaret T. (O'Sullivan) Casey, 86, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Michael F. Casey, Jr., passed away peacefully, Monday, May 18, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.

Margaret was born in Rathmore, County Kerry, Ireland, August 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Timothy and Catherine O'Sullivan. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael F. Casey and his wife Ellen and their children Timothy, Jack, Bridget and Michael IV; Martin B. Casey and his children Abigail, Brendan and Aidan Casey; her sisters Ann O'Sullivan of Wallingford, and Lizzie Desmond of Rathmore, County Kerry, Ireland; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including her devoted nephew Kevin Lonergan. She also shared many fun and loving memories with her relatives, the O'Sullivan, Goodrich and Desmond Families. She was predeceased by her son Patrick J. Casey; and her siblings Catherine Goodrich, Tim O'Sullivan, Paddy O'Sullivan, Mary O'Keefe, John O'Sullivan, Martin O'Sullivan and Bridie O'Sullivan. Funeral services and Interment in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford are private. Gifts in memory of Margaret may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville, CT. 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go to the family. Aunt Teresa will be sadly missed. Maureen and Murray Davis
Maureen Davis
Family
May 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. As a Hintz Drive neighbor I fondly remember talking to your Mom and Dad when I would be walking my dogs. Remembered fondly also is Patrick...he was our paperboy for many years. My husband and I give you our sincere condolences. Keep the memories close to your heart. Walt and Linda Michonski
Linda Michonski
Neighbor
May 22, 2020
We all remember your Mom so well! Her kindness and amazing sense o humor, especially!So many good times when you were all growing up together on Hintz Dr! Sincere condolences from our family to yours. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. Jean Matejek and boys
Jean Matejek
Friend
May 21, 2020
Mike and Marty, we're so sorry to hear about your Mom's passing. She was a wonderful person, as was your Dad, and I really understand the pain you guys must be feeling. You have our most sincere condolences and I'm sure your Dad, Mom and Pat are together and smiling down on you now. Once again, we're so sorry to hear about this. Charlie
Charlie Murphy
Neighbor
