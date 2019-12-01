The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Marguerite Kopylec
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Marguerite Kopylec


1934 - 2019
Marguerite Kopylec Obituary
Marguerite Kopylec, 85, of Wallingford, passed away November 27, 2019 at Masonicare.

She was born in New Haven on June 12, 1934, a daughter of the late George and Esther (Barker) Wade

She worked as an assembler for Corametrics for many years. She loved cats, country music, and Saturday night dances.

She is survived by her daughters, Esther Kopylec and her husband, Dave Isola, of Northford and Kathleen Kopylec of Guilford; her twin sister, Dorothy Coppola of Southington; and her brother, Robert Wade of Southington. She was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Krystofolski and her brothers, Leonard and Bill Wade.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. Interment will be private. For online condolences visit www.wallinfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
