Marguerite Kopylec, 85, of Wallingford, passed away November 27, 2019 at Masonicare.
She was born in New Haven on June 12, 1934, a daughter of the late George and Esther (Barker) Wade
She worked as an assembler for Corametrics for many years. She loved cats, country music, and Saturday night dances.
She is survived by her daughters, Esther Kopylec and her husband, Dave Isola, of Northford and Kathleen Kopylec of Guilford; her twin sister, Dorothy Coppola of Southington; and her brother, Robert Wade of Southington. She was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Krystofolski and her brothers, Leonard and Bill Wade.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. Interment will be private. For online condolences visit www.wallinfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019