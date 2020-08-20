1/1
Maria "Mary" Converse
1/21/2020 - 8/18/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria "Mary" Evangelista (Fernandez) Converse, 76, of Meriden, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Coccomo-Apple Rehab. She was the loving wife of 51 years to Edward Converse. She was born in Meriden, January 21, 1944, a daughter of the late Emanuel and Rachel (Dighello) Fernandez. Mary was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved cooking, watching cooking shows and had knitted each family member a beautiful quilt. In addition to her husband Edward, she is survived by her son, John Converse and his wife Doreen of Portland, CT; her daughter, Lisa Converse of Norwich, CT; her grandchildren, Amber, Jenna, Kyle, Maia, Cody, Kayla and Chloe; and her great grandchildren, Kayden and Sawyer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, at 10 a.m. directly at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84, N. Colony St., Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Mary loved her family very much. She will be greatly missed.

Mary Ellen Bilides
August 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to the Converse family. I am so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful and caring person. I think I can say that we all loved her dearly. She will never be forgotten. May she R.I.P. We will keep her in our hearts.

Jennifer Pearson and Ryan Baldino
Jennifer Pearson
Friend
August 19, 2020
Rest easy my beautiful mother. No more pain and suffering you are at peace. I love you so much! You my angel
Lisa Converse
Daughter
August 19, 2020
RIP Sweet Mary, you always made me feel like family growing up and even as an adult. I always loved having you over for coffee nights with Lisa the kids and my Mom.. lots of love and prayers to the whole faimly.
Cristy Caswell
Friend
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Aunt. Aunt Mary was such a loving sweet Aunt! I will always think of you fondly. We will love you and miss you always.
Richelle Neville (Converse)
Family
August 19, 2020
I love you with all my heart. You never let anyone down. You were always there for your family no matter what the circumstances were. You were a very kind, loving, honest, supportive woman of everyone around you. You will be missed and we are happy you are in peace. I will be forever grateful that I was able to call you my grandma. ❤
Jenna Converse
Grandchild
August 19, 2020
John I know you will miss her but try to find some comfort in knowing she’s in no more pain, she’s at peace and you will see her again someday. I know she was a wonderful family woman, my kind of gal! I wish I could be there for the services. I’m away on a camping vacation, back Sunday and I have another funeral to go to Monday morning in East Haven ( my friend lost her 34 year old son, sad). I’m with you in spirit. RIP Mary. ❤
Diane Demagistris
Friend
August 19, 2020
R.I.P❤
Cody Monty
August 19, 2020
John, Doreen, Amber and Jenna
My family is so sorry for your loss. Mary was a beautiful person and always treated others as they were family. She was a kind and loving soul and will be missed by many. My condolences to your family during this tragic time.
Melissa Rondinone
Friend
August 19, 2020
Eddie, John, Doreen, Lisa & family’s Mary was such a beautiful person she had so much love to share with everyone she met, she will be sorely missed I’m truly sorry for your loss my prayers go out to you all. She’s no longer in pain. Kat Corriveau (Kathy Smillie)
Kat Corriveau
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved