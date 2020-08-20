John I know you will miss her but try to find some comfort in knowing she’s in no more pain, she’s at peace and you will see her again someday. I know she was a wonderful family woman, my kind of gal! I wish I could be there for the services. I’m away on a camping vacation, back Sunday and I have another funeral to go to Monday morning in East Haven ( my friend lost her 34 year old son, sad). I’m with you in spirit. RIP Mary. ❤

Diane Demagistris

Friend