Maria "Mary" Evangelista (Fernandez) Converse, 76, of Meriden, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Coccomo-Apple Rehab. She was the loving wife of 51 years to Edward Converse. She was born in Meriden, January 21, 1944, a daughter of the late Emanuel and Rachel (Dighello) Fernandez. Mary was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved cooking, watching cooking shows and had knitted each family member a beautiful quilt. In addition to her husband Edward, she is survived by her son, John Converse and his wife Doreen of Portland, CT; her daughter, Lisa Converse of Norwich, CT; her grandchildren, Amber, Jenna, Kyle, Maia, Cody, Kayla and Chloe; and her great grandchildren, Kayden and Sawyer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, at 10 a.m. directly at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84, N. Colony St., Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.