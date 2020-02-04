The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Maria Piccirillo
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
10 Elm St.
Middletown, CT
Maria Del Carmen Piccirillo Obituary
Maria Del Carmen Piccirillo, 65, loving companion of Rick Abbott, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.

Maria was born in New York, NY., March 21, 1954, a daughter of the late Efrain Rivera and Grace Muniz and had been a Meriden resident for many years.

She is survived by her two children Jennifer L. Piccirillo of Wesport and Michael Lionel Piccirillo and his partner Yvonne Crasso of Middletown; her grandson Vaughan Piccirillo-Sealey; her sister Grace (Scott) Chiaro of Florida, Nelson (Donna) Rivera of Wallingford and Louis (Jackie) Rivera of Middletown; her former spouse Michael G. Piccirillo; many nieces; and nephews including Jason Rivera and Matthew Rivera, whom Maria raised from a young age and Paul and Candace, whom she adored. She was predeceased by her brother Elias Rivera.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wednesday, February 5, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 9 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 10 Elm St., Middletown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 3, 2020
