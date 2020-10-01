1/
Maria Graci Saia
7/5/1930 - 9/29/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Graci Saia, wife of the late Carmelo Saia of Wallingford, died Tuesday, September 29 after a brief illness. She was 90 years old.

Maria was born in Castrofilippo, Sicily, Italy on July 5, 1930 to the late Antonio and Anna Maria Graci. She emigrated to the United States with her family in 1969 and lived in Wallingford for the past 51 years.

Besides her husband and parents Maria is predeceased by her four brothers; Angelo, Luigi, Giuseppe, Pietro, and her three sisters Concetta Graci, Giuseppina Marino, and Graziella Puccio.

She is survived by her devoted son Antonio "Tony" Saia, his wife Patricia "Tish", her beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Warren (Christopher), Katherine M. Saia, Carmelo M. Saia, and Matthew J. Saia and several nieces and nephews.

Maria loved playing the card game Scopa with her grandchildren whenever she had the chance.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 11:00 am at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony St., Wallingford. The family will receive visitors from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Holy Trinity School, 11 N. Whittlesey Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by B.C. Bailey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved