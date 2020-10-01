Maria Graci Saia, wife of the late Carmelo Saia of Wallingford, died Tuesday, September 29 after a brief illness. She was 90 years old.
Maria was born in Castrofilippo, Sicily, Italy on July 5, 1930 to the late Antonio and Anna Maria Graci. She emigrated to the United States with her family in 1969 and lived in Wallingford for the past 51 years.
Besides her husband and parents Maria is predeceased by her four brothers; Angelo, Luigi, Giuseppe, Pietro, and her three sisters Concetta Graci, Giuseppina Marino, and Graziella Puccio.
She is survived by her devoted son Antonio "Tony" Saia, his wife Patricia "Tish", her beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Warren (Christopher), Katherine M. Saia, Carmelo M. Saia, and Matthew J. Saia and several nieces and nephews.
Maria loved playing the card game Scopa with her grandchildren whenever she had the chance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 11:00 am at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 N. Colony St., Wallingford. The family will receive visitors from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Holy Trinity School, 11 N. Whittlesey Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com
