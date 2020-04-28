|
Maria L. Kubow, 93, affectionately known as "Mumsie" loving wife of the late Tadeusz Kubow, peacefully entered into eternal life, Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. in New Britain. Maria was born in Russia, June 27, 1926, a daughter of the late Onofri Marenko and Feadosia Belova. Maria was a prisoner of war at age 13 and a survivor of the Nazi Labor Camps in Germany. She and her husband immigrated to the United States of America in 1951. Maria had been employed at International Silver Co. and Stanley Judd Co. both in Wallingford until her retirement. She is survived by her daughter Irene Urban and her husband Brad of Cheshire; her 2 step granddaughters Anne Vaz, and Barbara Urban and her husband Dan Trecki; her great grandsons Evan and James Vaz; her sisters Marusa and Vala; her niece Nina and family; her two nephews Ted (Madelyn) Kubow, Richard Kubow and his partner Patricia. She was predeceased by her daughter Donna K. Hart; and three brothers, Ivan, Gabriel, and Pantelia Marenko. A private graveside service will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Maria may be sent to Friends of Feral Cheshire Cats, P.O. Box 946, Cheshire, CT. 06410, or Connecticut Humane Society, 700 Russell Road, Newington, CT. 06111. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 28, 2020