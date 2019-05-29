Maria "Monsy" Nieves, 89, died on May 25 at home after an extended illness. Born Maria Monserrate Chico Hernandez, Monsy was the daughter of the late Isabel Chico Corderro and Angela Hernandez Piris. Born on October 20, 1929, in Camuy, Puerto Rico, she was one of fourteen children.



In the early 1950s, Monsy moved to Brooklyn, New York, with her mother and several siblings. She married Raul Nieves on February 28, 1954 and moved soon after to Meriden, CT, where she lived for 65 years. Monsy and Raul were blessed with three children, Raul Jr., Norma, and Rachel.



Monsy had a generous spirit and pleasant personality. Her life was as beautiful as the children she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.



Monsy leaves her husband of 65 years, Raul Sr., her children Raul Nieves, Jr. & his wife, Ellen Eisner, of Arlington MA, her daughter Norma Nieves, of St. Petersburg FL, and her daughter Rachel Nieves Aguas, of Larchmont, NY. Monsy was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Monsy also leaves two sisters, Mary Beniquez and Isabel Chico, of Arecibo, Puerto Rico.



Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 2-4 pm at John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden, CT. Published in The Record-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019