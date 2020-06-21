Marian B. Long, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Elim Park Health Care Center. She was the wife of Bernard P. Long.
Mrs. Long was born February 8, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Talty) Johenning. She was a graduate of St. John's University and was a Police Officer for the City of New York for seven years before leaving to start a family and raise six children.
A Greenwich resident for much of her life, she was active in numerous civic organizations especially with St. Catherine of Siena Church. Mrs. Long was a volunteer in the Stamford Hospital recovery room for 29 years. She moved to Cheshire and Elim Park in 2004 immediately becoming active in Elim Park activities including volunteering in the Elim Park Health Care Center. An avid bridge player, with her husband, she organized and ran bridge groups for almost 15 years. She always enjoyed a day at the beach, on the Mianus River, Mixville Park, and of course her favorite, Lake Luzerne in the Adirondacks.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Mrs. Long is survived by her daughters, Rita Long Cramer and her husband Michael Cramer; Catherine Long; Tricia Long and her husband Michael Sires; and her sons; Dan Long, and his wife, Lisa; Tim Long, and his wife, Lori Cain; Tom Long, and his wife, Tina, and her grandchildren Patrick Long and his wife Susan Long, Jessica Long, Vivian Long-Sires, Victor Long-Sires, Ryan Long, Noah Long, Andrew Cramer; and her great-grandchild Madeline Long.
Arrangements - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Bridget Church/St. Bridget of Sweden Parish, 175 Main St., Cheshire. Friends are asked to meet directly at church. There are no calling hours. Committal services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elim Park Resident Benevolent Fund ElimPark.org/giving/, 140 Cook Hill Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. For online condolence, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Mrs. Long was born February 8, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Talty) Johenning. She was a graduate of St. John's University and was a Police Officer for the City of New York for seven years before leaving to start a family and raise six children.
A Greenwich resident for much of her life, she was active in numerous civic organizations especially with St. Catherine of Siena Church. Mrs. Long was a volunteer in the Stamford Hospital recovery room for 29 years. She moved to Cheshire and Elim Park in 2004 immediately becoming active in Elim Park activities including volunteering in the Elim Park Health Care Center. An avid bridge player, with her husband, she organized and ran bridge groups for almost 15 years. She always enjoyed a day at the beach, on the Mianus River, Mixville Park, and of course her favorite, Lake Luzerne in the Adirondacks.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Mrs. Long is survived by her daughters, Rita Long Cramer and her husband Michael Cramer; Catherine Long; Tricia Long and her husband Michael Sires; and her sons; Dan Long, and his wife, Lisa; Tim Long, and his wife, Lori Cain; Tom Long, and his wife, Tina, and her grandchildren Patrick Long and his wife Susan Long, Jessica Long, Vivian Long-Sires, Victor Long-Sires, Ryan Long, Noah Long, Andrew Cramer; and her great-grandchild Madeline Long.
Arrangements - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Bridget Church/St. Bridget of Sweden Parish, 175 Main St., Cheshire. Friends are asked to meet directly at church. There are no calling hours. Committal services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elim Park Resident Benevolent Fund ElimPark.org/giving/, 140 Cook Hill Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. For online condolence, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.