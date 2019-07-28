The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Marian Gayer
Marian Gayer


1923 - 2019
Marian Gayer Obituary
Marian Gayer, a lifelong resident of Wallingford, Conn., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Regency House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Wallingford in 1923, Marian graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1941, and then worked in the offices of Wallace Silversmiths. She married Charles F. Gayer in 1944, and together they had four children: Charles Jr. (deceased), Donna, Doreen, and Kevin.

During her lifetime she was passionate about her charities; a donation will be made to Doctors of the World in her memory. She will be interred in St John's Cemetery following a private graveside service. The Wallingford Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on July 28, 2019
