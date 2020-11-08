Marian (Macchietto) Przywara, 90, of Meriden, loving wife of the late Walter Przywara, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Live Well in Plantsville.
Marian was born in Meriden, December 21, 1929, a daughter of the late David Macchietto and Catherine (Frigo) Macchietto and had been a lifelong Meriden resident. She was employed by the International Silver Co., Ragozzino Foods and in the offices of Medicare until her retirement. Marian was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Meriden, where she was a longtime volunteer.
She is survived by her son David (Pat) Przywara of Portland; her daughter Kathy (Ron) Ciarlo of Durham; her five loving grandchildren Michael and Matthew Przywara; Ryan, Laura and Kristen Ciarlo; her sister Norma Coe of Middletown; her sisters-in-law Marie Macchietto of Meriden and Mary Macchietto of Southington; members of the Przywara family; several nieces; and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers Edward and Richard Macchietto.
Marian's family would like to thank the staff at both Mulberry Gardens and Live Well for their loving and compassionate care.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. when the funeral procession will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, (Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church), where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Marian may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Boulevard Suite 4b, Soutington, CT. 06489. Mindful of Covid-19 precautions including masks and social distancing will be observed. We honor Marian's memory by respecting and understanding anyone's decision not to attend due to the pandemic. For online expressions of sympathy visit: www.stempienfuneralhome.com