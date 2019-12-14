The Record-Journal Obituaries
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Mariano L. Anderson


1984 - 2019
Mariano L. Anderson Obituary
Mariano L. Anderson, 35, husband of Sheena (Astromowicz) Anderson, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 11, 2019. Born on June 5, 1984, Mariano was a lifelong resident of Meriden and graduate of Maloney High School Class of 2002 where he was a member of the swim team, the Police Cadets and Explorers. He is survived by his mother Juana Gonzalez; four children: Iris, Jacinda, Nevaeh, Jasmine; his brother Alexander Gonzalez, several brothers and sisters; many cousins, aunts and uncles and the mothers of his children: Meaghan DeMerchant and Desiree Tobias. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Helen Anderson. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday December 16th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and attend his funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
