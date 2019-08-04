The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Burial
Following Services
State Veterans Cemetery
517 Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Erbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ann (Rice) Erbe


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Ann (Rice) Erbe Obituary
Marie Ann (Rice) Erbe, 74, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after a brief illness. Born October 15, 1944, Marie the daughter of Stephen and Ruth Evelyn Rice. Marie grew up in East Longmeadow, MA and graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield, MA. Marie moved to Meriden, CT, in the 1970's with her first husband where she raised her family. During this time, Marie worked at Eyelett Specialty in Wallingford, CT, for 17 years. Marie was an avid bowler during the 80's and bowled for Eyelett Specialty's team. She was also the proud owner of a tan 1977 Firebird Esprit which she loved. Marie went on to earn her Phlebotomist license and worked as a Phlebotomist for the Red Cross. During this time, she met her second husband, Bruce Erbe. Together, Marie and Bruce ran the popular local tavern Chas' Place which she continued after Bruce's passing in 2003. Most recently, Marie was enjoying retirement, her cats and was passionate about her gardening.

Marie is survived by her children, Scott Antaya of Fountain, CO, Laura Small and her husband, David, of Durham, CT and Ted Antaya of Colorado Springs, CO. Her brother, Stephen Rice, of Reston, VA, two sisters, Holly Leonard, of Lynden, WA and Joanne Benson, of Seattle, WA. Her nine grandchildren, three nephews and their 7 children.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Marie touched are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday, August 8th at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry and Sons, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will be held in the State Veterans Cemetery at 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT, immediately after. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, August 8th prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood or making a donation to the Red Cross in honor of Marie. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now