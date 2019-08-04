|
Marie Ann (Rice) Erbe, 74, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after a brief illness. Born October 15, 1944, Marie the daughter of Stephen and Ruth Evelyn Rice. Marie grew up in East Longmeadow, MA and graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield, MA. Marie moved to Meriden, CT, in the 1970's with her first husband where she raised her family. During this time, Marie worked at Eyelett Specialty in Wallingford, CT, for 17 years. Marie was an avid bowler during the 80's and bowled for Eyelett Specialty's team. She was also the proud owner of a tan 1977 Firebird Esprit which she loved. Marie went on to earn her Phlebotomist license and worked as a Phlebotomist for the Red Cross. During this time, she met her second husband, Bruce Erbe. Together, Marie and Bruce ran the popular local tavern Chas' Place which she continued after Bruce's passing in 2003. Most recently, Marie was enjoying retirement, her cats and was passionate about her gardening.
Marie is survived by her children, Scott Antaya of Fountain, CO, Laura Small and her husband, David, of Durham, CT and Ted Antaya of Colorado Springs, CO. Her brother, Stephen Rice, of Reston, VA, two sisters, Holly Leonard, of Lynden, WA and Joanne Benson, of Seattle, WA. Her nine grandchildren, three nephews and their 7 children.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Marie touched are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday, August 8th at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry and Sons, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will be held in the State Veterans Cemetery at 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT, immediately after. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, August 8th prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood or making a donation to the Red Cross in honor of Marie. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019