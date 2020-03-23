The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Marie Assunta Civali DeCarlo

Marie Assunta Civali DeCarlo lived a rich and full life. On March 21st, at age 95, she joined her husband, Louis Roy DeCarlo, who predeceased her by 28 years. She was a hilariously pragmatic woman and said of her obituary that it should read "She was born, she lived, she died." While factually correct, there was so much more to Marie DeCarlo. Marie leaves behind a rich legacy: her elder daughter, Margaret (Peg), and her husband, Ed Copelin, of Leesburg, FL; a son, Thomas DeCarlo and his wife, Deborah, of Meriden, CT; and her younger daughter, Denise, and her husband, Gordon Rathbun, of Hebron, CT. Marie had five grandchildren: Clark Copelin (Abby) of New York, NY; Russell Copelin (Lindsey) of Fairbanks, AK; Emma Saltonstall (Steve) of Hebron, CT; Molly Rathbun Foley (William) of Hebron CT; and Annie Rathbun of Hebron, CT. Lastly, Marie had two great grandchildren, Louis and Lincoln Copelin of New York, NY, and she was eagerly anticipating the birth of Emma's son, which will be her third. She is survived by her sisters, Gloria Ragozzino, Joyce Ragozzino and Andrea McCusker, and predeceased by brothers Joe Civali and Al Civali. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. There will be no wake or funeral services at this time. Details of a celebration of life will follow at a later date. Donations in Marie's memory can be made to The Pat Tillman Foundation at https://pattillmanfoundation.org/donate/ or to Fisher House Foundation at https://fisherhouse.org/ways-to-give/. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 23, 2020
