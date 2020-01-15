|
Marie "Rie" Diane Bartley Filipowicz, 61, passed away suddenly at home Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was the wife of 40 years to Kenneth J. Filipowicz.
She was born Dec. 21, 1958, in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Carol (Walker) Anthony. Rie was a 1977 graduate of Wilcox Technical High School, as a beautician and she worked at the family business Little John's Movers for many years. Rie enjoyed throwing parties for family and friends. "She would throw a party if the wind blew." She loved the family camp in Maine; vacationing with friends, walks on the beach and riding on the back of her husband's Harley. She also had a beautiful collection of bells that she collected for many years. Rie was the mother of two boys and one girl, she could be found at any sports field at any given time watching baseball, basketball, soccer, volleyball or keeping score for Little John's Movers softball team and of course her daughter's dance recitals. She recently started with the next generation of sporting events watching her grandchildren.
Besides her loving husband, she is survived by son, Kenneth J. Filipowicz, her son, Ryan D. Filipowicz and his wife, Melissa DeSisto; her daughter, Danielle M. and her husband, Kevin McBride; her grandchildren, Mina, Joshua, Matthew, Mischa and Maddox; her sisters, Dona and Michael Lynn, Deborah and Ronald Leoni and Tammey and Danny Scott; and her brothers, Theodore Bartley and Thomas and Susan Barrett; a sister-in-law, Janice Warro and her husband, Peter; and a brother-in-law, Robert Filipowicz; a daughter-in-law, Brooke Bousquet-Filipowicz, a special uncle and aunt, Ernie and Judy Creta; her aunt and godmother, Barbara and Joe Cassista, and many more aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins, she was blessed with a very large family. Last but not least, very close friends, Robert and Sherry Petit, Joseph and Jill Fontanella and countless other close friends; and all her fur babies.
Besides Rie's parents she is predeceased by; her in-laws, John and Mary Filipowicz; her sister-in-law, Diane Filipowicz; her aunt, Diane Bartley; and her cousin, Lauren Giaimo.
The Family would like to thank the visiting nurses from New England Home Care, especially Candy.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, January 17th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home 450 Broad St., Meriden. Funeral Services and burial will be private. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie D. Filipowicz may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450 or the , 538 Preston Ave., PO Box 1004, Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020