Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marie D. Filipowicz


1958 - 2020
Marie "Rie" Diane Bartley Filipowicz, 61, passed away suddenly at home Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was the wife of 40 years to Kenneth J. Filipowicz.Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, January 17th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home 450 Broad St., Meriden. Funeral Services and burial will be private. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie D. Filipowicz may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450 or the , 538 Preston Ave., PO Box 1004, Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
